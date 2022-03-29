Students take part in CareerCONN at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – CareerCONN 2022 took place at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday. It’s billed as the largest career school fair in the state.

Around 2,200 students from 77 different high schools around the state were bussed to Mohegan Sun. They were able to get a look at what kind of options there are for them other than two or four-year college.

The schools and academies offer training for high-demand careers in the automotive, hospitality, healthcare, professional beauty, manufacturing/construction, and computer technology industries. Many of the companies, which would hire those students after their training, were also there.

The state says 18,000 people go through the post-secondary schools to get training for high demand careers in those industries.

“An 18 month, year program, you become a tractor-trailer driver and you’re making… you’re coming out probably making $60,000, $70,000,” said Tim Larson, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

“You’re coming out with an actual certificate. You’re coming out with an LPN certificate, you’re coming out with a tractor-trailer license, you know, and so you get right to work and that’s the benefit,” Larson said.

Students explored a variety of options at the fair.

“I really like the health field,” said Melissa Silva, a student from Stamford. “The people there are being very kind.”

“I think I saw some like military stuff possibly and I was thinking of doing that too at some point,” said Rebecca Calvillo, a student from Stamford.

Veterans and other adults looking for a career change were also able to attend.

A lot of the programs can be as short as 10 to 15 weeks or as long as 10 to 15 months with on-the-job training. At Mohegan Sun, they are hosting the event, but they’re also hiring and have around 350 job openings.

“CareerCONN was pretty helpful because it gave like new ideas and also new other careers,” said Laasya Kasarus, a student from Stamford.

The state said options can be found at the annual event and online here .

