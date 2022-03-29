ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police: 2 charged with kidnapping after ‘altercation’

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29f0v0_0etI58vZ00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An argument that “escalated” into an altercation led to Topeka Police Officers responding to the report of a possible shooting at 2311 SE Kentucky Monday night at 8:25 p.m. According to the Topeka Police Department, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with multiple victims, according to Topeka Officer Lt. Manuel Munoz. The victims told police there had been an altercation, a shot had been fired, but the suspects had left the scene in a silver vehicle.

3 dead, including 2-year-old girl, in Kansas shootout

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of SW Norwood and took people into custody. Police said as a result of the investigation, Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, and Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, were arrested and charged with various offenses.

Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

  • kidnapping X3
  • aggravated assault X3
  • aggravated battery
  • criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes:

  • kidnapping X2
  • aggravated assault X2
  • aggravated battery
  • criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • aggravated intimidation of witness/victim
  • parole violation warrant arrest

This is a developing story and 27 News will update this story as more information and details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

KDOC reports death of inmate serving murder sentence

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Charles A. Beck, Jr. died Friday after being transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Shooting#Topeka Police Officers#Sw Norwood
KSN News

‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Local dog paralyzed after being beaten by burglars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog has been paralyzed after burglars broke into her owner’s business and beat her. Yassine Sadkhi owns Atlas Motors, located at 2850 S Broadway Ave in Wichita. Last week, Sadkhi arrived at work to find his dog, Lily, a Belgian Shephard, brutally beaten by burglars. “Lily was doing what […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Two jailed after SW Kansas road rage stabbing, shooting

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an weekend altercation and shooting in Garden City. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Labrador in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that 24-year-old...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy