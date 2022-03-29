Police: 2 charged with kidnapping after ‘altercation’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An argument that “escalated” into an altercation led to Topeka Police Officers responding to the report of a possible shooting at 2311 SE Kentucky Monday night at 8:25 p.m. According to the Topeka Police Department, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with multiple victims, according to Topeka Officer Lt. Manuel Munoz. The victims told police there had been an altercation, a shot had been fired, but the suspects had left the scene in a silver vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of SW Norwood and took people into custody. Police said as a result of the investigation, Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, and Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, were arrested and charged with various offenses.

Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

kidnapping X3

aggravated assault X3

aggravated battery

criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes:

kidnapping X2

aggravated assault X2

aggravated battery

criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

aggravated intimidation of witness/victim

parole violation warrant arrest

This is a developing story and 27 News will update this story as more information and details become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.