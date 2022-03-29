Police: 2 charged with kidnapping after ‘altercation’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An argument that “escalated” into an altercation led to Topeka Police Officers responding to the report of a possible shooting at 2311 SE Kentucky Monday night at 8:25 p.m. According to the Topeka Police Department, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with multiple victims, according to Topeka Officer Lt. Manuel Munoz. The victims told police there had been an altercation, a shot had been fired, but the suspects had left the scene in a silver vehicle.3 dead, including 2-year-old girl, in Kansas shootout
Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of SW Norwood and took people into custody. Police said as a result of the investigation, Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, and Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, were arrested and charged with various offenses.
Jake Allen Wyatt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- kidnapping X3
- aggravated assault X3
- aggravated battery
- criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
Cassie Marie Stookey, 34, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following crimes:
- kidnapping X2
- aggravated assault X2
- aggravated battery
- criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- aggravated intimidation of witness/victim
- parole violation warrant arrest
This is a developing story and 27 News will update this story as more information and details become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0