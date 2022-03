CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges, including rape, in Charlottesville. Forty-one-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was sentenced to two life sentences in prison on charges of rape by force and abduction with the intent to defile. He was...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO