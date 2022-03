As a kid, bored out of my mind on the long train journey from Edinburgh to London, I used to be totally baffled by all the adults just looking out of the window, barely moving for hours. What are they doing? What are they thinking about? How are they not bored? Now that I am older and my head is busier, I get it. When you’re travelling – on a long drive, waiting at an airport, staring out of the window of a train – thoughts tend to arrive in your head that you may otherwise never have time to consider. Given the opportunity, I reckon I could now spend most of a long-haul flight just having thoughts.

