Fire reported in Campbell

CAMPBELL (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Fire Department reported a structure fire in Campbell midday Tuesday.

The fire is in the area of W. Hamilton and the San Thomas Expressway.

The department is urging people to “watch for responding fire apparatus if you are in the area.”

The department also stated via Twitter that “this event was kept from causing severe damage by working fire alarms and an alert homeowner” and urged people to get their alarms checked.

