ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Fire reported in Campbell

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4FaS_0etI4GwL00

CAMPBELL (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Fire Department reported a structure fire in Campbell midday Tuesday.

The fire is in the area of W. Hamilton and the San Thomas Expressway.

The department is urging people to “watch for responding fire apparatus if you are in the area.”

The department also stated via Twitter that “this event was kept from causing severe damage by working fire alarms and an alert homeowner” and urged people to get their alarms checked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Sports
Santa Clara County, CA
Accidents
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Sports
Campbell, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Fire Alarms#Accident
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC10

Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people are dead following a crash near Oakdale on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen. The crash happened when the Honda driver...
OAKDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Do you recognize these beards?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salinas police are looking for men they hold responsible for recent vehicle thefts. They’ve released pictures to the public, seeking help in finding them. “One of the worst thefts is stealing someone’s vehicle!!! Many times a vehicle is a mode of transportation for school, work, and everyday life activities,” the department […]
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Family of East Bay teen found dead searches for answers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The family of East Bay teen Marcella Garcia is still looking for answers after she was found shot dead in a Sacramento apartment last week. “My daughter was always happy making everyone smile, a beautiful voice,” Marcella’s father Raul Garcia said. “She was my everything you know.” Raul and his niece Bianca […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy