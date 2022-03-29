ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

2 charged with child sex offenses in Scioto County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bPIB_0etI3MPk00

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges in connection to child sex offenses in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the investigation started in connection to another incident. On Saturday, March 26, deputies responded to a domestic violence call, which resulted in Andrea Crager, 37 of Portsmouth, being charged with domestic violence against a family member.

Thoroughman says Crager was released on bond Monday, March 28, and requested an escort to get some belongings from her home. While at the home, deputies “received information” of a possible sexual assault involving a minor. A detective and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special victim’s unit then responded for further investigation.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned a man had allegedly been “having sexual conduct” with a juvenile for more than a year. Two children were removed from the home and placed into the care of Scioto County Children Services. Before going into the SCCS care, a juvenile was taken to a medical center for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nathaniel L. Fodge, 37, of Portsmouth was charged with one count of Sexual Battery, a 3rd-degree felony; one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor, a 3rd-degree felony; and one count of Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony. Crager was arrested again and now faces one count of Complicity to Sexual Battery, a 3rd-degree felony; one count of Complicity to Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a 3rd-degree felony; and one count of Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony.

Both Fodge and Crager are being held in the Scioto County Jail, each on a $150,000 bond.

Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1901.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WOWK 13 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County drug sweep results in multiple arrests

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Sheriff David Thoroughman with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force made multiple drug-related arrests in three separate incidents between January and March. Friday, Jan. 28 The Task Force, Piketon and Waverly police departments, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oral surgeon charged with murdering girlfriend with drugs delivered via IV

An oral surgeon who allegedly supplied his girlfriend with anesthesia drugs through an IV has been charged with “depraved heart” murder after she fatally overdosed.Dr James Ryan, 48, is being held in jail without bond over the death of 25-year-old Sarah Harris, who was a former patient of his.Investigators say that Harris worked for Dr Ryan as a surgical technician in October 2020, before starting a romantic relationship with him in January 2021, and eventually moved into his Maryland home.“After moving in with Ryan, Sarah Harris developed and sank into a serious addiction involving multiple controlled dangerous substances provided...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sccs#Sexual Battery
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

Criminal trial begins for ex-Vanderbilt nurse who made fatal drug error

Jury selection began March 21 for the trial of RaDonda Leanne Vaught, a former nurse facing criminal charges over a fatal medication error, according to CBS affiliate WTVF. In 2019, Ms. Vaught was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse after inadvertently injecting a 75-year-old patient with a fatal medication two years earlier at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, TN
10TV

Scioto County firefighter dies in line of duty

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Scioto County firefighter who has worked with the Portsmouth Fire Department for 27 years has died in the line of duty. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, Firefighter and EMT Edward Long was serving as an Engine 2 Engineer when he became unresponsive while returning from a call.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
101.9 The Rock

Three People Arrested in Campbellton Drug Trafficking Case

The New Brunswick RCMP reports they have arrested three people and seized cocaine, money and prescription drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Campbellton. On Friday, March 18, police stopped a vehicle in Campbellton as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. A 31-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour were arrested at the time. Police say a third individual was arrested and later released.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Cabell County crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash in Cabell County on Monday. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon, March 29, 2022 in the 5300 block of Route 10. Deputies say the vehicle traveling south allegedly crossed the center line […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Seven hospitalised as fentanyl released through air vents of juvenile detention centre

Seven people were rushed to hospital after fentanyl was released through air vents at a juvenile detention facility in Ohio on Sunday, authorities say. The three corrections officers and four juvenile inmates at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center reportedly collapsed after inhaling the deadly opioid.Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department, said all seven were expected to recover.Deputies are investigating how the fentanyl got into the facility’s air ventilation system. Officers from Williams County Sheriff’s Office were called at around 8.30pm on Sunday night after several people were overcome from the fumes.Several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

More than 60 missing persons cases plague the Navajo Nation

Missing and murdered indigenous people cases are a problem all across the country, including on the Navajo Nation. The Nation spans across three states and is roughly 17,500 acres. "You know, when we talk about the Navajo Nation being the size of West Virginia," said Chief Daryl Noon. "State Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy