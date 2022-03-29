Veteran’s tearful reunion with long-lost son was their final moment together

DENVER (CBS4) – In the alley where their 17-year-old daughter, Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez, was found murdered, Veronica and Jose Hernandez clung to each other. “I didn’t really get to say goodbye, so this is what hurts me even more,” Veronica said. Raindrops dripping across photos of their little girl left at the scene, and with their family and friends standing behind them, they took that moment back. A chance to say their goodbyes. (credit: CBS) “I never told her I loved her,” her cousin, Diana Hernandez, said. Together they released balloons into the air in hopes they would carry her memory with them. “We are going to...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO