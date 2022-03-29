ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Veteran’s tearful reunion with long-lost son was their final moment together

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgcRN_0etI32qT00

The Navy veteran who served in Vietnam died about two weeks after he saw his son for the first time since a custody battle in the early 1980's separated them.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Couple Welcomes Twins After Meeting Man's Long-Lost Sister, Who Offered to Be Their Surrogate

When Mark MacDonald met his long-lost sister Rachel Elliott, he found more than just a sibling — and they were both blessed with the ultimate gift of all: family. MacDonald, an adjunct professor at Portland State University and principal engineer at Intel Corporation, and Elliott, who works in mortgage lending, tell their story in their new memoir, Love and Genetics, out March 22. The book took a decade to actually write, but their journey to each other took even longer.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Navy
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
WFMZ-TV Online

Oxygen’s ‘Final Moments’ Explores the Emotional Impact of Crime

Law & Order guru Dick Wolf brings his knack for exploring the emotional impact of crime to this riveting docuseries. Using actual video footage, text messages, and photos, Final Moments aims to “present an intimate portrait of a person’s life in the hours leading to their death,” says Jordana Hochman, who exec produces with Wolf.
TV SERIES
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Radar Online.com

The Moment The World Has Been Waiting For: Queen Elizabeth Aided By Walking Stick At Prince Phillip Memorial, Sheds A Tear For Late Husband

Queen Elizabeth stepped out to Prince Philip's memorial on Tuesday, March 29, using a walking stick, after it's been reported that she is having mobility issues. The 95-year-old matriarch was escorted to the shindig by her son Prince Andrew, who marked his first public appearance since he settled his lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Announce First Reunion Show

Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster. The band has reunited and they've announced their first show back will take place this September at Furnace Fest taking place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25. The band's future was placed in serious doubt after frontman...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Denver

‘That’s My Baby’: Parents Mourn 17-Year-Old Daughter Found In Alley

DENVER (CBS4) – In the alley where their 17-year-old daughter, Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez, was found murdered, Veronica and Jose Hernandez clung to each other. “I didn’t really get to say goodbye, so this is what hurts me even more,” Veronica said. Raindrops dripping across photos of their little girl left at the scene, and with their family and friends standing behind them, they took that moment back. A chance to say their goodbyes. (credit: CBS) “I never told her I loved her,” her cousin, Diana Hernandez, said. Together they released balloons into the air in hopes they would carry her memory with them. “We are going to...
DENVER, CO
Parents Magazine

I Wish I'd Spent More Time on My Son's Interests Before I Lost Him to Suicide

Trigger warning: This piece discusses suicide. When our second child and only boy, Max, was born, I had all the expectations that every young, naive father holds for a son. Max would walk in my footsteps, would grow up as sports-crazed as I did. He would collect baseball cards—and football cards and basketball cards—and long after his children were grown, he would keep those cards in his closet.
HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy