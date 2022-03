To better serve clients and access to services, the Centre County Public Defender’s office is seeking grant funding for a new caseworker position. Centre County Commissioners approved an application Tuesday for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, for up to $250,000 over two years. The funds would be used to support the implementation of a new caseworker in the public defender’s office to coordinate client services, Karri Hull, director of criminal justice planning for Centre County, said.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO