Cherokee County, SC

South Carolina deputy charged with DUI

By Dan Vasko
 1 day ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An on-duty Cherokee County civil process deputy has been charged with DUI after a single-vehicle crash.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 10 a.m. Monday on Wilkinsville Highway.

Jackie Ray Garrett, 64, of Gaffney, was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center Tuesday after an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was fired following his arrest.

Garrett had worked as a civil process deputy since 2017.

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach,” Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a statement.

“Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence,” he said. “The former officer exercised poor judgment and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”

