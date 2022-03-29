ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

APD detectives investigating bank robbery in south Abilene

FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning on the city's south side. According to the APD, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday,...

www.myfoxzone.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

882K+

Views

Follow FOX West Texas and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRQE News 13

APD search for robbery suspect with arm tattoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for the person wanted for several robberies in the metro. According to Crime Stoppers, the man implies he has a weapon, but it has never been seen. He is described as being white or Hispanic, 5’8″ tall with a tattoo on his left arm. Anyone with information is asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in motorcycle crash identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified. Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department. Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Merkel, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Transferred to the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Apd#Abilene Police Department#Hispanic#The Apd Surveillance#Tactics Team
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 10 years for assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
KRQE News 13

APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a person’s death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Warrant service looking for woman accused of mail theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses.  If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700.  Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy