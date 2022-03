Could the Boston Celtics actually benefit from their loss to the Toronto Raptors?. The silver lining Celtics head coach Ime Udoka identified Monday night in the aftermath of his team’s 115-112 loss might serve Boston well in the coming weeks. The Celtics were shorthanded, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown missed the game due to minor injuries, Al Horford wasn’t available due to personal reasons and a serious knee injury sidelined Robert Williams. Nevertheless, Marcus Smart and Boston’s nominal bench and role players rose to the occasion and earned praise from Udoka for pushing the playoff-bound Raptors to overtime.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO