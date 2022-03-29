ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar viewership spiked by 600,000 viewers following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock

 1 day ago
In the 15 minutes following Smith's slap of Rock at 10:27 p.m. ET, viewership rose by 511,000 viewers, according to Variety...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Will Smith
Chris Rock
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Incident

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken on Sunday night’s wild Oscars incident, Chris Rock had not – until tonight. Rock, performing at his first show since the incident, briefly addressed a Boston crowd regarding what happened at The Academy Awards. The popular comedian said he...
CELEBRITIES
