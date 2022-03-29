ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Investigation Underway In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Authorities initiated a death investigation in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

Investigators responding to a property on Rocktown Lambertville Road in West Amwell Township observed a death from possible gunshot wounds shortly before 2:25 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

An advanced life support ambulance was en route to make the pronouncement, the initial report said.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

