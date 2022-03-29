ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Joel Edgerton to lead Apple TV+ sci-fi series Dark Matter

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has given a series order to the nine-episode sci-fi series starring Edgerton based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel of the same name about the "road not taken." Crouch will serve as showrunner....

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer
Primetimer

26K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

11M+

Views

Related
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

9 TV Shows and Movies Like Reacher to Watch If You Like Reacher

If you got a kick (and a punch) out of Prime Video's action drama, watch these next. If you finally got that piece of peach pie at a Georgia diner and declared it to be, "OK," then you're probably ready for more shows like Reacher. The Amazon Prime Video detective-action show has become a huge hit and it's easy to see why. Despite some crunching bones and extreme violence, Reacher is a comfort show that nuzzles in the bosom of the familiar police procedural while adding in great character work and humor. Plus, Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher is a sight to behold and fits the vision of Jack Reacher that author Lee Child's dreamed up.
TV SHOWS
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Blake Crouch
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Matter#Star Wars Series#Sci Fi
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon to Questlove: "I lost it" over your Oscar victory

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

‘Halo’ Review: Paramount+’s Sci-Fi Series Shows Early Promise In Beating The Video Game Curse [SXSW]

Films based on video games are a notoriously dicey prospect, and that’s being polite. From “Hitman” to “Uncharted” to “Assassin’s Creed,” the overwhelming majority of them have failed to replicate on a screen what worked when fans had controllers in their hands. Perhaps it’s a sign of an understanding that video game movies are a critical minefield that one of the biggest franchises of all time is going to the small screen instead. After years in various stages of development hell, the world of Microsoft’s smash hit “Halo” will finally come to life on Paramount+ on March 24.
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy