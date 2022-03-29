$100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO