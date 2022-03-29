ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRU-CESCO-LME to hold independent review into nickel crisis

March 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will hold an independent review into disorderly trading in nickel earlier this month, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Adrian Farnham, the chief executive of the LME’s clearing house, told the CRU-CESCO World Copper Conference in Santiago that the 145-year-old exchange wanted to learn lessons from the crisis.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. Trading resumed on March 16. (Reporting by Eric Onstad)

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

