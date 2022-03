Developers are planning to bring more than 260 apartments to Surf City, north of the U.S. 17 and N.C. 210 intersection. For a project called "Evolve Surf City II," Evolve Companies, LLC wants to build 11 buildings, with each one having 24 units on 27.3 acres of land. On behalf of the business, Jim Cirello and Marsha Spiller submitted a rezoning request to town officials to change 30.45 acres of land to make progress. The land is currently zoned as commercial space, with developers wanting to keep 3.14 acres that way.

SURF CITY, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO