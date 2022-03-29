Police Release Images of Fight That Led to Police Shooting at San Jose Taqueria

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman in San Jose was arrested on homicide charges after telling authorities she had killed her mother, police said. Around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 4800 block of Springdale Drive in West San Jose to perform a welfare check after a caller reported that she had killed her mother. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had suffered a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending confirmation and notification of family. Cheryl Ann Yee. (San Jose Police Department) Police said the caller was still at the home and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. According to jail records, Yee is being held without bail. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Police said the incident is San Jose’s third homicide of the year. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Valosek of the department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO