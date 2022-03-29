Liner to Left: No Rain

Kingsport, TN — On the high school baseball diamond Science Hill had Dobyns Bennett saying “No Mas,” Monday night Tonight they were at it again Indians brought out the big sticks Sam Ritz sends this out of the ballpark for a 2-run home run. D-B led 2-0. A few batters later it was Tanner Kilgore’s […]
Championship rugby will come to Austin this summer as the first non-soccer sporting event at Q2 Stadium.
Pro Rugby Sevens will bring North America's top male and female athletes, including many Olympians, to the city on July 30. As part of the new league's championship weekend, similar events will also be in Washington,...
Senior Oak Ridge High School Wildcats tennis star Andy Lee won the 2021 AAA Region 2 Singles Tennis championship and made the State Tennis Tournament semi-final round. Lee returns this spring to defend his Region crown and take the next step at the State Tournament.
Meanwhile, the ORHS Lady Wildcats tennis team won...
North Carolina fans probably didn’t expect to see the No. 8 seed reach the Final Four. Nor did they count on the Tar Heels opposing their arch-nemesis, Duke, in a colossal contest to determine which ACC foe earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Since North Carolina ended St....
Comments / 0