Kristen Stewart dazzles in a sheer lace gown with a plunging neckline

Kristen Stewart brought her fashion A-game to the Oscars.

Though Jessica Chastain’s performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ended up beating Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” for the Best Actress Oscar, all eyes were on the first-time nominee for her daring yet chic outfit choices.

The 31-year-old made a bold statement when she wore short shorts on the red carpet.

She paired the satin Chanel shorts with a matching satin jacket and white buttoned down chiffon blouse. The look was brought together with pointy black Chanel shoes and smokey eye makeup.

For the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she slipped into something a bit more glam – a dazzling see-through black lace Chanel gown with a plunging neckline.

The “Twilight” alum also swapped her side-swept tousled blonde locks for a messy updo with pieces framing her face. The look was accessorized with a bow below the neckline and gold cuffs.

She was joined at the Oscars ceremony by fiancee Dylan Meyer.

Back in November, Stewart opened up about what it was like to transform into the beloved princess for the biopic. In particular, she divulged what it felt like to put on a nearly identical replica of Diana’s iconic wedding dress.

“Putting that on was a spooky day,” she explained at the film’s premiere.

Stewart noted that the footage of her in the wedding dress was part of a “montage” that flashes before the character’s eyes.

“Even though I play her as a speculatively 29, 30-year-old person, we still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life,” the actress noted, adding that the film wanted to “kind of touch on every part.”

The film spans a three-day weekend and reimagines how Diana spent Christmas in 1991 at Queen Elizabeth’s country estate, during the time she allegedly decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles , who is played by Jack Farthing.

