Seymour Police: Gas leak, explosion near Maple Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana high school student was arrested for allegedly making threats against a high school Tuesday and he is being charged with intimidation, Seymour Police said in a post. According to a Facebook post from Seymour Police Lieutenant C.J. Foster, a Seymour High School faculty member...
ALTON — Crews responded to a reported natural gas leak in Alton Monday. Ameren Illinois responded to the 2600 block of Sidney Street after a gas meter next to a house was apparently struck by a truck and trailer.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot in Buffalo Thursday night. The man was shot several times just before 9:30 p.m. near High Street and Maple Street, according to Buffalo Police. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. Anyone […]
A Tennessee mother is behind bars after her three-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday. Tinesha Jackson left the home to buy some food at the time of the shooting. The toddler was left at home under the care of his uncle---who had fallen asleep on the couch.
A Millville man had to be extricated from a vehicle Monday night, after crashing into a parked vehicle. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Drexel Avenue at about 8 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Ladder 1 used the jaws of live to extricate the person inside the car,...
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has been accused of causing a car accident that left another driver with serious injuries. The 34-year-old reality star was allegedly involved in a car crash back in May 2021, just months before getting arrested for domestic violence. According to The Sun, Bear was...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. Vicksburg Police Department says the crash occurred on Mission 66 near Clay Street. According to authorities, one officer was on foot pursuing a suspect while another officer was in his vehicle with his emergency lights activated.
Police are searching for suspects and witnesses after gunmen fleeing the area near 29th and D streets fired at least 14 shots Monday evening. LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said a passerby reported the incident, which played out in broad daylight at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The passerby told police they...
BRIDGEPORT — Two men were taken into custody earlier this week after they were found with a firearm, a BB gun and crack cocaine capsules during a traffic stop, according to police. It was about 9 p.m. Wednesday when members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were doing motor...
After sitting vacant for more than 35-years, plans are now coming together to restore Saginaw’s Potter Street Station into a transportation hub for the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services. |. New details about a Bay County warehouse fire, Crime Stoppers is looking for a double homicide suspect in...
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a gas line burst in Surfside forced the closure of Collins Avenue, traffic is once again flowing. The leak caused some toxic trouble, Monday afternoon, that led to some evacuations and road closures. It happened along 94th Street and Harding Avenue. A valve broke at...
TORRINGTON — The Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Friday of a Torrington police officer shooting a man during a wellness check this week. The footage shows the man approaching the officers with a knife and telling them to “kill me” before the officers use a Taser and then shoot the man three times.
LE MARS, Iowa -- A natural gas line break shut down a downtown Le Mars street for nearly three hours Wednesday. A private contractor struck the gas line in an alley off of First Avenue NW at about 9:45 a.m., prompting police to block off one block of the street between Plymouth Street and First Street NW while the Le Mars Fire Department responded to the scene.
MANISTEE — Manistee City Manager Bill Gambill said on Tuesday that Maple Street Bridge will be open to traffic by the end of the week. "They did the pour (the concrete) last week, and they can open it to traffic after it partially cures after seven days, so it should be open by the end of the week," Gambill said.
SEYMOUR — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Seymour on Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. Two of the vehicle’s occupants were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious and possible life threatening injuries. At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles...
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A portion of a southeastern Michigan highway has been closed following what authorities believe was a natural gas pipeline explosion. Consumers Energy crews, police and firefighters were called to the area around US-23 in Tyrone Township Wednesday morning, WWJ-AM reported. The Jackson-based utility said...
Comments / 0