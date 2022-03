Second body found in Malibu in one week, Sheriff’s investigating near a local nursery and market

Another dead body has been found in Malibu. This is the second time in less than a week that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officers have been called to investigate the discovery of a body.

Tuesday morning just after 7am the Lost Hills Malibu station received a call that a body was found near the rear of Trancas Market and close to the nursery in back. The LASD confirmed that they were on scene hours later. They have not confirmed any identifying information about the body.

Over the weekend another body was found at the Point Dume Village near a market. It appeared to be the body of a homeless man who was often seen at that location.

Initial word from the LASD was that there was no foul play in that incident, however the case was to be investigated by the homicide bureau. The LASD said more information would be released when it becomes available on this latest disturbing discovery.

Update at 2 p.m. Reports came in early afternoon on Tuesday that the body appeared to be a male and to be that of the overnight security guard. He was found covered in blood and in a uniform in the Trancas Country Mart parking lot. Sheriff’s said it appeared there was blunt force trauma — homicide bureau investigation is under way.

The LASD said more information would be released when it becomes available on this latest discovery.

Update at 2:2 7 p.m. The LASD Homicide Detectives responding to the investigation described the male to be approximately 58 years old white male. The LA County Fire Department Paramedics arrived to the location, treated and ultimately pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. https://local.nixle.com/alert/9334500/

