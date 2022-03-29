Plans for more warehouses; FUJIFILM to expand Delaware site, again

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here​.

– Brandon Holveck, bholveck@delawareonline.com

Plans for more warehouses at former Blue Diamond Park

An area near New Castle once home to an amusement park could soon be bustling again, but with warehouses and trucks instead of coasters and carousels.

Plans submitted to New Castle County indicate four warehouses, each at least 250,000 square feet, could be built at the former Blue Diamond Park at Route 13 and Hamburg Road by developer Stoltz Real Estate Partners of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Those warehouses would come in addition to a 1.5-million-square-foot facility Amazon moved into late last year.

If fully realized, the development would have more than 3.6 million square feet of warehouse space. The plans must go through the county approval process.

State gives money for St. Georges Logistics Center, Claymont industrial development

A warehouse project totaling more than 2.5 million square feet of space is being planned off Route 13 south of the St. George's bridge.

It's one of eight projects that received money from the state's Council on Development Finance on Monday as part of a new "Site Readiness" program.

The St. George's project is being developed by Shanlan Corporation, a subsidiary of the construction and real estate firm Greggo & Ferrara, according to the Delaware Business Times. Greggo & Ferrara has also proposed a residential project with more than 800 homes on the opposite side of the highway just south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

The developer will receive $100,000 from the state for planning.

Among the other site readiness awards, the state agreed to give a Pennsylvania firm $1 million for its development of an industrial site on 58 acres on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont near the Pennsylvania border. The site used to be home to General Chemical.

FUJIFILM to expand its Delaware site, again

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation that develops inkjet technology and manufactures ink, is building another new facility at its Cherry Lane site near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

About a year ago, FUJIFILM announced it would build a plant to produce pigment dispersions, a colorant for water-based pigment inkjet inks. With that facility due to open this spring, the company is building another to double their production capacity.

FUJIFILM's total investment is about $47 million, with $28 million dedicated to the second facility. Construction began this month and is expected to be complete by summer 2023. It will add 11,000 square feet of production space to the Delaware site.