ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Plans for more warehouses; FUJIFILM to expand Delaware site, again

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMWoA_0etHrYW000

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here​.

– Brandon Holveck, bholveck@delawareonline.com

Plans for more warehouses at former Blue Diamond Park

An area near New Castle once home to an amusement park could soon be bustling again, but with warehouses and trucks instead of coasters and carousels.

Plans submitted to New Castle County indicate four warehouses, each at least 250,000 square feet, could be built at the former Blue Diamond Park at Route 13 and Hamburg Road by developer Stoltz Real Estate Partners of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Those warehouses would come in addition to a 1.5-million-square-foot facility Amazon moved into late last year.

If fully realized, the development would have more than 3.6 million square feet of warehouse space. The plans must go through the county approval process.

State gives money for St. Georges Logistics Center, Claymont industrial development

A warehouse project totaling more than 2.5 million square feet of space is being planned off Route 13 south of the St. George's bridge.

It's one of eight projects that received money from the state's Council on Development Finance on Monday as part of a new "Site Readiness" program.

The St. George's project is being developed by Shanlan Corporation, a subsidiary of the construction and real estate firm Greggo & Ferrara, according to the Delaware Business Times. Greggo & Ferrara has also proposed a residential project with more than 800 homes on the opposite side of the highway just south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

The developer will receive $100,000 from the state for planning.

Among the other site readiness awards, the state agreed to give a Pennsylvania firm $1 million for its development of an industrial site on 58 acres on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont near the Pennsylvania border. The site used to be home to General Chemical.

FUJIFILM to expand its Delaware site, again

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation that develops inkjet technology and manufactures ink, is building another new facility at its Cherry Lane site near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

About a year ago, FUJIFILM announced it would build a plant to produce pigment dispersions, a colorant for water-based pigment inkjet inks. With that facility due to open this spring, the company is building another to double their production capacity.

FUJIFILM's total investment is about $47 million, with $28 million dedicated to the second facility. Construction began this month and is expected to be complete by summer 2023. It will add 11,000 square feet of production space to the Delaware site.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
City
Claymont, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm#Warehouses#Philadelphia#Delaware Online#The News Journal#The First State#Shanlan Corporation#Greggo Ferrara
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.
ALLENTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
6abc

5 dead after pileup on Pennsylvania highway that was caught on video

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death toll has climbed following Monday's pileup on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania. A total of five people have now been pronounced dead, WFMZ-TV reports. Dozens of others were injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow...
POTTSVILLE, PA
US News and World Report

Delaware Officials Plan for $300 Payments to Taxpayers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state. News outlets reported Thursday that the payments are part of the state’s plan for using a $1 billion budget surplus at a time when inflation is rising and gas prices also are high.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy