Maine Drummer and DJ Sounds Off On the Death of Taylor Hawkins

Well, would you look at that? Suddenly we all care about the Oscars for the first time in years!. It has been referred to as "the slap heard round the world". Of course, I am referring to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face on live TV after Chris made a joke at the expense of Will's wife Jada. Was the joke in poor taste? Absolutely! Does it warrant getting up on stage and smacking someone on live TV? In my opinion, no it doesn't.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO