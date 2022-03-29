ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Block 1968 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Restomod Was Made To Drive: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCombining a head-turning yellow-and-silver color scheme with a thumping Big Block V8 under the hood, this 1968 Chevy Camaro Z/28 restomod was built to drive. Now, we’re checking it out in the following feature video. This particular Chevy Camaro started life as a real Z/28, and was upgraded...

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
gmauthority.com

Will The 2023 Corvette Z06 Offer Outboard Exhaust Outlets?

General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 last October, introducing an all-new, next-level performance model variant for the mid-engine C8 Corvette. Press photos of the new Corvette Z06 show the sports car equipped with four centrally placed exhaust pipes – however, GM Authority also has photos of a Corvette Z06 test vehicle equipped with outboard exhaust outlets. So then, what exactly is going on here?
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
gmauthority.com

Here’s What The Chevy Silverado Flipped In Tornado Looks Like: Video

As GM Authority covered earlier in the week, a new viral video has been circulating the Internet showing one lucky Chevy Silverado driver narrowly escape a tornado after the storm flipped his pickup onto its side. Now, we’re getting a look at the aftermath of the harrowing experience in terms of damage done to the Chevy.
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority

Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual transmission option disappeared in 2021

Dodge deleted the manual transmission option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat sometime during 2021, Road & Track reported Tuesday. But it's due to return. Production of manual Challenger Hellcat models was suspended in November 2021, according to Road & Track. It's not currently possible to configure a 2022 Challenger Hellcat manual, but that option will return at an unspecified date.
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD Interior Spied For The Very First Time

For the past year, GM Authority has been reporting about the upcoming refresh to GM’s full-size heavy duty pickup pickup trucks. And now, our spies have captured the very first photos of the 2024 GMC Sierra HD interior, which show the center stack – along with several other components – almost entirely undisguised.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Loses 5DF Black-Painted Wheel Option

The 2023 Corvette Stingray will introduce a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 Corvette Stingray, arriving as the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette Stingray will not offer the 5-trident-spoke Black-painted aluminum wheels option. The 5-trident-spoke Black-painted...
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $1,750 Off In March 2022

In March 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount offers a $1,750 Purchase Allowance on the 2021 XT6 and a $1,250 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 XT6. Additionally, the luxury automaker offers interest-free financing for 36 months combined with a $500 Purchase Allowance on 2021 and 2022 XT6 models. Also available is...
Truth About Cars

Six Sells: Stellantis Introduces Twin-Turbo Inline-Six for Ram, Jeep

The auto industry might be moving headlong into all-electrics but that doesn’t mean internal combustion is dead, not by a long shot. Witness the introduction of a brand-new engine from Stellantis, a turbocharged inline-six that will be capable of generating more than 500 horsepower. Development of this ‘Hurricane’ I-6...
gmauthority.com

GM Actively Working On Chevy Silverado HD ZR2

Just last week, GM Authority was the first to report that General Motors product planners are looking into the development of a new GMC Sierra HD AT4X model to slot in above the “regular” GMC Sierra HD AT4. Now, GM Authority sources report that GM is also planning to introduce a new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 model.
gmauthority.com

How To Use The Chevy Air Ride Adaptive Suspension: Video

General Motors has released a video showing users how to properly use the optional Air Ride Adaptive suspension in the T1-generation Chevy Silverado 1500, Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban. GM’s four-corner Air Ride Adaptive suspension system is intended to give users the best of both worlds. When the suspension is...
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Pickup Krew Kut Keeps It Low And Long: Video

For those custom truck enthusiasts that have been around the block, this 1992 Chevy pickup definitely exudes that classic ‘90s lowrider style. Now, we’re getting under the skin of this wild dually build thanks to the following brief feature video. Known as the Krew Kut, this custom Chevy...
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Among Stash Of Stolen Luxury Cars Recovered By CHP

A new C8 Chevy Corvette was one of several high-end vehicles seized by CHP in Southern California last week following the conclusion of a two-month long investigation. In a recent social media post, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit announced that it had concluded an investigation on March 24th, 2022, which led law enforcement to a location in Van Nuys, which is in the San Fernando Valley. At that location, law enforcement uncovered several luxury vehicles fraudulently purchased from local dealers.
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept: Live Photo Gallery

Right out of the box, the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD brings a commanding presence to the road, but this particular example, known as the 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept, ups the ante with a host of custom touches. Now, we’re taking a walk around the 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com

Morimoto Shows Off 4Banger LED Fog Light Kit For Chevy Tahoe, Suburban: Video

Atlanta-based automotive lighting company Morimoto Lighting has released a video showing off its new 4Banger LED fog light kit for the third-generation, GMT920-based Chevy Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs. This product is intended to serve as an upgrade set of LED fog lamps that fit into the cutouts for the...
