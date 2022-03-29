Governor Abbott urges Texas to monitor weather conditions

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to monitor weather conditions. Fire danger and severe weather threaten the State of Texas. Extreme fire weather conditions may affect a significant portion of the western half of Texas today and tomorrow due to high wind gusts, dry fuels and low humidity. Today, the primary areas of concern are the Panhandle, South Plains and West Texas. Tomorrow, the risk will shift to much of the southern half of Texas.

Severe storms, including the potential for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, are forecasted for North, Central and East Texas tonight through tomorrow.

The Governor has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to continue to activate resources. The State Operations Center also remains at Level II: Escalated Response. Currently, 19 state agencies are involved in the state’s wildfire response. Agencies also held a call this morning to coordinate response to efforts.

The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) reported that over 900 local and state firefighters are mobilized in ongoing firefighting efforts. More than 300 TAMFS firefighters have engaged in the response and approximately 400 out-of-state firefighters, as well. Over 200 firefighters from 70 different local fire departments have also mobilized across the state through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). Sixty-fire fire engines and 35 aviation assets have also been sent to assist with efforts. TAMFS is the lead firefighting agency in the State of Texas.

Governor Abbott’s disaster declarations remain in place

Recently, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties affected by wildfires. He also issued a disaster declaration remains in effect for 16 counties impacted by tornadoes during last week’s sever storms. According to a news release from the Office of the Texas Governor, both disaster declarations remain in place.

According to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, you should never approach or touch downed power lines. You can report downed lines or outages to local authorities or local utility officials.

You can also find more tips and information on how to prepare for severe weather and threat of wildfires at Ready.gov/severe-weather and tdem.texas.gov/disasters/2022-march-wildfires.

The above information was contributed by the Office of the Texas Governor. You can read the full news release here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.