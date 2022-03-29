ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef Felicia of Plate it Up Catering prepares Ultimate Ham Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Honey Pecan Salad

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Felicia Grady of Plate it Up Catering not only runs an...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Sandwich#Honey#Pecan#Food Drink
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out What's Up With These Sandwich Cookies

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Fried Cabbage

A deliciously easy side dish, this southern Bacon Fried Cabbage is full of flavor, doesn't require many ingredients and is the perfect comfort food!. Are you a cabbage fan? I am, especially when it comes to this Bacon Fried Cabbage. Cabbage is such a humble vegetable that many cultures, especially Eastern European cultures, use it as a staple side dish and use it in a variety of ways. I have always loved fried cabbage and we have been making this recipe for generations and my family loves it! With a slightly sweet and salty flavor, it really is irresistible! If you are looking for for a delicious cabbage side dish, then you absolutely must make this Bacon Fried Cabbage recipe!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Brown Rice Recipe

Fried rice is a hearty comfort food that's loved by most people. Whether cooked at a restaurant or at home, fried rice is a genius way to dress up the affordable pantry staple and make it something special. One easy swap you can make to create a fried rice that's on the healthier side is switching to whole grain brown rice instead of white.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
RECIPES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chef cooks up Soul Food Detroit-style

A former Metro Detroiter is bringing the flavors of his childhood to a new cookbook that features soul food recipes “Detroit-Style.” Chef, author and food blogger Scotty Scott is behind the cookbook titled “Fix Me a Plate.”. Scotty Scott talked with “Live In The D” host Tati...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy