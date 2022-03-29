ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

New London council passes a 3% utility rate increase

By ELLEN SIMMONS esimmons@hmcltd.net
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

NEW LONDON — In a brief meeting Monday council introduced several ordinances, including a 3% utility rate increase, firework regulations and participation in the ODOT road salt contracts. A measure for...

norwalkreflector.com

