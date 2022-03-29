ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chris Rock Comedy Show Returns To Florida & The Announcement Is Perfect Timing​​

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
Chris Rock is making a return to the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida for his standup comedy tour, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The event venue shared the news on Instagram right after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars, and we're starting to think Smith could be Rock's PR manager from these ticket sales!

Per the famous saying, ''bad publicity is still publicity'', and the audience is taking note. There has been a major spike in sales since the viral events at the Academy Awards.

The Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 was officially out in the public in late February, but PR teams at entertainment centers jumped at the opportunity to share the tour news after the Oscars incident.

This will be his first standup tour following a five-year pause in the comedy circuit. The show will be on April 14-15 at Hard Rock Live.

According to the ticketing website for Friday night's show, the floor seats are already sold out. The theater holds 7,000 seats total.

This all comes after Chris Rock performed a comedic monologue at the Oscars during which he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife.

Rock called her "G.I. Jane" based on her shaved head. The actress has a medical condition, alopecia, so the joke hit close to home. In response, her husband walked on stage and slapped the comedian across the face.

The incident shown to millions now begs the question: Is Will Smith invited to Chris Rock's comedy tour?

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

Hollywood, FL
The Independent

Will Smith filmed dancing to his own music at the Oscars party after hitting Chris Rock

Will Smith was filmed dancing to his own music at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hours after slapping Chris Rock on stage.During Sunday (27 March) night’s explosive awards ceremony, Rock jokingly called Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith “GI Jane 2” in seeming reference to her bald head.Pinkett Smith, who announced last year she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, looked visibly unimpressed by the gag.Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”After the ceremony, footage circulated on social media...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
