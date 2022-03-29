ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts land in Kazakhstan

By Ashley Strickland
 4 hours ago
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned to Earth Wednesday on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan. Vande Hei's 355 days spent in space break the record previously set by Scott...

