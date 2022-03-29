NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts land in Kazakhstan

It's been 13 months since Perseverance landed on Mars, marking the beginning of a new chapter of exploration on the Red Planet. Since then, the Mini Cooper-sized rover has made history over and over, again racking up an impressive list of firsts. To wit: Perseverance was the first mission to successfully fly a helicopter on another planet. Perseverance managed to extract oxygen from the Red Planet's carbon dioxide atmosphere, which could eventually be a way to provide astronauts with oxygen on Mars. And perhaps most importantly, the rover successfully collected and stored soil and rock samples that will ultimately become the first Martian rocks to return to Earth for scientific study.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO