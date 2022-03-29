ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisvillle's Hailey Van Lith channels her inner Kobe Bryant in an amazing postgame interview after advancing to the Final Four

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
There was absolutely nothing that was going to get in the way of Hailey Van Lith and the Louisville Cardinals moving on to the Final Four on Monday night. Nothing.

That was made clear in the amazing interview Van Lith gave after the Cardinals beat Michigan to advance where she channeled her inner Kobe Bryant.

Van Lith was close with both Kobe and Gigi Bryant. She’d trained with them after Kobe invited her and her dad — who is also her trainer — out to LA to work with the Mamba team. They’d grown closer through their time together before Kobe and Gigi tragically passed away.

In her postgame interview, Van Lith was asked about what Kobe would say to her at that moment. Her response was absolutely incredible.

“He would say go f***ing win this s**t, Hailey. That’s what he would say. We’re not done. That’s what he would say right there.”

Definitely sounds like a thing Kobe would say, honestly. I’m not sure how much time they actually spent together but it’s very, very clear she knew Bryant and his family well.

What a cool moment. We know what type of time Van Lith is on for the Final Four. Everyone else better be ready.

If you enjoy reading articles from
Austin Rivers got ejected over a phantom elbow to Lance Stephenson's face and NBA fans were baffled

Remember back in the day when the NBA fined players for flopping? Yeah, feels like a long time ago, right?. That’s because it has been. The last player to be fined for a flop was Marcus Smart back in 2020. Before that it was Patrick Beverley back in 2019. And those are the only two flopping penalties we’ve seen dished out to players in 6 years. SIX. YEARS.
NBA
