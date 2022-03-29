Is Tiger Woods playing The Masters? What we know so far with a week to go

Golf is in a particularly fantastic spot right now.

Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 golfer in the world after winning the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith are jostling for position in the FedEx Cup standings. And Phil Mickelson hasn’t been around to make any more dumb comments or attempt to steal the spotlight from the game’s brightest stars.

Yet there’s only really one storyline that matters right now:

Will Tiger Woods play at The Masters next week?

The Big Cat has been mostly out of commission since a horrific car accident in February 2021, though he did play at the family-oriented PNC Championship with his son Charlie last December. Ever since then, murmurs of a return at Augusta have been swirling. Is there more fire than smoke now?

Let’s look at the evidence and try to connect some dots.

Tiger's plane landed in Augusta on March 29

Let’s start with the most relevant info.

Tuesday morning was a big one for the small cross-section of avid PGA fans and flight tracker aficionados.

A private jet registered to the Woods-managed GTW Corp. took off from near Tiger’s home in Jupiter, Florida and made a quick trip across state lines to Augusta. Twitter, as it does, quickly blew up with chatter over the five-time Masters winner’s whereabouts.

Given the fact that The Masters is the PGA’s Super Bowl, it makes sense Woods would be in attendance whether he’s playing or not. This isn’t enough to gauge his status, regardless of how encouraging it is to see his plane arrive in town.

Tiger hasn't formally withdrawn from the 2022 Masters field

Is the lack of evidence still considered evidence?

As of Tuesday, Woods is still listed on the Masters’ website among the players in this year’s field—meaning he has not officially withdrawn his name from competition.

Then again, winning The Masters earns each champion a lifetime invitation to return, so it’s tough to read into whether or not this means anything.

The conventional wisdom says if Woods weren’t playing, it probably would’ve been made loud and clear. Instead, it’s still a bit ambiguous. Then again…

Woods has been spotted golfing a lot lately

Go ahead and laugh at this “clue” on his status, but for Tiger watchers, this is a big deal.

Woods was spotted playing Medalist Golf Club in Florida earlier this week—there are varying reports noting he was there multiple days—and video seems to confirm his game looks sharp.

“Professional Golfer Spotted Golfing” isn’t exactly the sexiest story, but let’s be honest here, anytime you can see Tiger Woods on a golf course these days it is noteworthy.

What do sportsbooks have to say?

Multiple books are currently offering odds on Woods to win the 2022 Masters, but this is another area where it helps to swallow a whole salt shaker as you digest the facts.

Offering odds doesn’t mean something is going to happen. Those bets could all be voided if Woods declares he’s unable to play. And the odds are still pretty long to begin with.

At Tipico, Woods is currently +5000 and that line hasn’t shifted at all in recent days. Just as notable, Tipico says Woods has only accounted for 10 percent of all money wagered on The Masters so far—though this requires a few caveats:

Many bettors may not have turned their attention to Masters futures yet. Many more bettors may wait until Tiger declares if he’s going to play or not—and if he’s unsure he can play a full weekend, it might not be worth taking his odds. Though 10% isn’t a giant handle, that number was at 5% only a week ago, so action is still pouring in.

In any case, speculating on the health of a pro athlete is almost always impossible and almost always dumb. How good a person’s body feels during rehab after a debilitating incident is subject to change daily. No one wins by trying to guess how healthy someone is and it’s not on the public to say if Tiger is ready or not. Only he can do that.

Individually, everything we know about Tiger’s latest actions amount to exceedingly little.

Collectively, it definitely makes sense to remain hopeful that Woods will be teeing off at Augusta a week from Thursday.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).