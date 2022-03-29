Elden Ring: Hyetta questline, Frenzied Flame Seal location

Elden Ring is dense with lore and characters, and one of the characters you’ll meet along the course of your journey is Hyetta. You’ve probably already found at least one Shabriri Grape in the Lands Between, and Hyetta is the blindfolded maiden that is seeking them out. Her final destination is a bit of a mystery, as are her intentions, but you’ll be able to discover everything you need about Hyetta in Elden Ring by following our guide below.

For more information on Hyetta’s intentions, you should read through our guide to the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending. And hey, while you’re here, we also have full lists of the best weapons and best sorceries in Elden Ring.

Meeting Hyetta, finding Shabriri Grapes - Elden Ring

Once you’ve made your way through Stormveil Castle after defeating Godrick the Grafted, you’ll emerge at the Lake-Facing Cliffs – but just inside the castle here, near the exit, you can find a Shabriri Grape. You can come here earlier, but Hyetta will not appear until you’ve defeated Godrick.

After speaking to Hyetta, she’ll ask you to find her any time you come across Shabriri Grapes.

Second Shabriri Grape and Hyetta location - Elden Ring

The next Shabriri Grape can be found at the Purified Ruins, North of the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace, West of the Cliffbottom Catacombs, on the East bank of the Lake of Liurnia.

Find the grape underground by breaking some wooden platforms covering the tunnel, and then return to Hyetta, who will be sitting on the edge of the lake.

Third Shabriri Grape and Hyetta location - Elden Ring

The third grape is actually held by a character you will need to have met before, Edgar from Castle Morne – complete the Castle Morne questline if you haven’t already.

After the Castle Morne story is complete, you will be invaded by Edgar the Revenger at Revenger’s Shack, on the Western shore of the Lake of Liurnia, just North of the Minor Erdtree. Once you defeat Edgar you will earn another Shabriri Grape.

This time you can find Hyetta North of the Purified Ruins, just North of the Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace. Give her the third grape, and a bit of bad news – inform her that they are in fact human eyes. She’ll get over it – make sure to chat to her at least once more after resting or traveling.

Fingerprint Grape location - Elden Ring

We need to give Hyetta a Fingerprint Grape – literally a “grape” that has been burned by a finger of madness. If you’ve followed our Lord of Frenzied Flame ending guide, you’ll know exactly what is happening here. The only character in the game with the Fingerprint Grape is Festering Fingerprint Vyke, an invading version of the knight you’ve seen at Roundtable Hold.

Vyke will spawn just South of the Church of Inhibition. It’s most easily reached from the Grand Lift of Dectus, which is available after clearing the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Defeat him for some good gear, and the Fingerprint Grape.

Once you have the Fingerprint Grape, you’ll be able to find Hyetta again at the Bellum Church, pretty much a straight shot West from the Church of Inhibition.

Frenzied Flame Proscription, Frenzied Flame Seal location - Elden Ring

Now that Hyetta has the Fingerprint Grape, it can only lead her to one place – the Frenzied Flame Proscription. We go into detail on how to reach this Site of Grace in our Lord of Frenzied Flame ending walkthrough.

Once you’ve reached the Site of Grace and cleared all of the above steps, Hyetta can be found near it, waiting for someone to inherit the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers. Once you have inherited the flame of chaos, Hyetta will ask you to touch her. Do so, and she will witness madness.

Rest and return, and Hyetta will still be sat where you left her, lightly burning. Approach her to receive the Frenzied Flame Proscription, our bet for the best Seal according to our best weapons list, and a Frenzyflame Stone.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.