North Boston, NY

North Boston family making a difference with maple syrup

By Mike Randall
 1 day ago
Sara and John Santillo of North Boston started making maple syrup eight years ago. Their little hobby didn't work out in the beginning. John says "It was a disaster."

They kept at it and eventually were making a couple of gallons of maple syrup a season. When John built a reverse osmosis system, their production increased.

Sara said her pantry was full of maple syrup. That's when she came up with the idea to sell what they produced and give the money to charity. Each year for the past three they have chosen a different charity.

This year their Back Creek Maple Farm will donate 100% of their proceeds to Special Spaces Buffalo, an organization that creates dream rooms for kids with cancer.

John and Sara feel like this is a great opportunity for them to give back as well as a perfect learning experience their five children. She says "We tell them what each charity is about, we just think it's a really good life lesson."

More info about Back Creek Maple Farm on their FaceBook page.
and connect with Special Spaces Buffalo on their Facebook page.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

