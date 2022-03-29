ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

FDA Authorizes Second Boosters for Those 50 and Older

By Sharon LaFraniere
The New York Times
The New York Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iBkD_0etHileG00
A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 booster shot at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., on Feb. 22, 2022. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Federal regulators authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines Tuesday for everyone 50 and older. The move came after the Biden administration decided it should seek to bolster waning immunity in older Americans in case the virus sweeps the nation again in the coming months.

The Food and Drug Administration also authorized a second booster from the two vaccine-makers for individuals with certain immune deficiencies, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. Those 12 and older can get Pfizer’s shot, while immunocompromised adults can pick between Pfizer’s or Moderna’s.

The agency said the additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both those 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue advice on who should consider getting the shot as early as Tuesday. As of late last week, officials were planning to present the second booster as an option that older Americans or people with underlying medical conditions should consider, rather than recommending it outright.

The FDA made the decision with scant data, as an interim measure to strengthen protection for older Americans and others considered especially vulnerable until the fall. At that point, federal health officials said everyone likely will need another shot. There is some hope that by then, scientists will have developed vaccines that work better against the variants that have emerged over the past four months.

The idea that another shot is necessary now, just six months after federal regulators authorized the first round of boosters, could add to fatigue with COVID vaccines. With each additional dose, fewer and fewer Americans have gotten it, according to federal data.

On the other hand, evidence now suggests that the government’s decision last fall to authorize a first booster — the subject of much scientific debate at the time — saved lives during the winter omicron wave.

The strongest data in support of a second booster came from a newly released Israeli study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. During a 40-day period earlier this year, the researchers studied COVID death rates among more than 500,000 adults 60-100 years old who had received at least one booster.

Among the 234,868 who had only one booster, 232 people died of COVID. Among the 328,597 people who got a second booster, 92 died of COVID. The mortality rate “was significantly lower among those who had received an additional booster,” the researchers said.

Federal officials also studied statistical models that suggested that if the virus surges again in late spring or summer, a second booster could save thousands of lives and avoid tens of thousands of hospitalizations.

Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the FDA’s vaccine division, said in a statement, “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels.”

The FDA’s decision was complicated because no one knows how long protection from a second booster will last. Pfizer and BioNTech have said data during the omicron wave shows the potency of an initial booster wanes within 3-6 months against both symptomatic infection and severe disease.

Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told CNN on Monday that the virus’ mutations had weakened the vaccines’ shield.

“The only way that we’re going to get to a period of stability and ultimately to an endemic disease is to keep people protected, keep their antibody levels up, and I’m afraid that means regular boosting,” he said.

Both companies have an obvious financial incentive to promote their shots: Both are projecting tens of billions of dollars in COVID vaccine sales this year.

The FDA did not convene a meeting of its outside committee of experts before issuing its authorization, sparking criticism. Dr. Eric Rubin, a panelist and an infectious diseases expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said he was not upset that the committee did not meet, given that the vaccines are no longer new. But he said it was critical for the agency to make any data it relied on publicly available for others to scrutinize.

He also said “each additional dose is offering marginal value,” and what is really needed is a reconfigured vaccine that works better against the new variants. Many studies are now underway to find it, but the earliest results are not expected until about May.

Still, Cheryl Shell, 71, a retiree in the town of Spring Arbor in southern Michigan, said she will get a second booster. She got her first booster in November, she said, and she is concerned about waning potency.

“I gotta go for any protection I can get,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 348

oldhippienana
1d ago

nope still not ever going to get it. I am 66 and healthy, both of my younger brother and wife's got both and booster and both brothers have been in hospital for heart problems. healthy daughter who now struggles with her health on a daily basis. no I don't need anyone to do my thinking, thank you.

Reply(14)
76
Johnny H
1d ago

It’s not a booster shot, it’s a boo$$$$$$ter $$$$$$hot, with booster meaning boosting the wallets of The Establishment elite. Get it?

Reply(2)
36
robert Kenney
1d ago

65 years old. no shot, no mask. waiting to see the after affects from these shots of who knows what. this should be fun.

Reply(9)
29
Check out more stories from
The New York Times
The New York Times

213K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

81M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Hagerstown, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Government
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Booster#Americans
Daily Fort Worth

Young girl contracted Covid-19 and died of complications after refusing to get vaccinated relying on false news on social media, her father warns

Many parents are having hard times to make their teenage children get the Covid-19 vaccine and this is probably the major issue why this age group has lower than expected vaccine rate so far. If they get infected, young people will probably recover from the virus easily, developing only mild or no symptoms at all in most of the cases, but getting vaccinated is still the best option we have to battle the Covid-19 virus.
SCIENCE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KTUL

CDC to soften guidelines for prescribing opioids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The way opioids are prescribed by doctors is soon changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing new guidelines, rolling back their controversial limits set in 2016. We've got your back with what this means for our addiction crisis and for the millions of chronic pain patients who rely on these drugs as a lifeline.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

The New York Times

213K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy