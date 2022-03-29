FDA Authorizes Second Boosters for Those 50 and Older

A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 booster shot at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., on Feb. 22, 2022. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Federal regulators authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines Tuesday for everyone 50 and older. The move came after the Biden administration decided it should seek to bolster waning immunity in older Americans in case the virus sweeps the nation again in the coming months.

The Food and Drug Administration also authorized a second booster from the two vaccine-makers for individuals with certain immune deficiencies, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. Those 12 and older can get Pfizer’s shot, while immunocompromised adults can pick between Pfizer’s or Moderna’s.

The agency said the additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both those 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue advice on who should consider getting the shot as early as Tuesday. As of late last week, officials were planning to present the second booster as an option that older Americans or people with underlying medical conditions should consider, rather than recommending it outright.

The FDA made the decision with scant data, as an interim measure to strengthen protection for older Americans and others considered especially vulnerable until the fall. At that point, federal health officials said everyone likely will need another shot. There is some hope that by then, scientists will have developed vaccines that work better against the variants that have emerged over the past four months.

The idea that another shot is necessary now, just six months after federal regulators authorized the first round of boosters, could add to fatigue with COVID vaccines. With each additional dose, fewer and fewer Americans have gotten it, according to federal data.

On the other hand, evidence now suggests that the government’s decision last fall to authorize a first booster — the subject of much scientific debate at the time — saved lives during the winter omicron wave.

The strongest data in support of a second booster came from a newly released Israeli study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. During a 40-day period earlier this year, the researchers studied COVID death rates among more than 500,000 adults 60-100 years old who had received at least one booster.

Among the 234,868 who had only one booster, 232 people died of COVID. Among the 328,597 people who got a second booster, 92 died of COVID. The mortality rate “was significantly lower among those who had received an additional booster,” the researchers said.

Federal officials also studied statistical models that suggested that if the virus surges again in late spring or summer, a second booster could save thousands of lives and avoid tens of thousands of hospitalizations.

Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the FDA’s vaccine division, said in a statement, “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels.”

The FDA’s decision was complicated because no one knows how long protection from a second booster will last. Pfizer and BioNTech have said data during the omicron wave shows the potency of an initial booster wanes within 3-6 months against both symptomatic infection and severe disease.

Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told CNN on Monday that the virus’ mutations had weakened the vaccines’ shield.

“The only way that we’re going to get to a period of stability and ultimately to an endemic disease is to keep people protected, keep their antibody levels up, and I’m afraid that means regular boosting,” he said.

Both companies have an obvious financial incentive to promote their shots: Both are projecting tens of billions of dollars in COVID vaccine sales this year.

The FDA did not convene a meeting of its outside committee of experts before issuing its authorization, sparking criticism. Dr. Eric Rubin, a panelist and an infectious diseases expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said he was not upset that the committee did not meet, given that the vaccines are no longer new. But he said it was critical for the agency to make any data it relied on publicly available for others to scrutinize.

He also said “each additional dose is offering marginal value,” and what is really needed is a reconfigured vaccine that works better against the new variants. Many studies are now underway to find it, but the earliest results are not expected until about May.

Still, Cheryl Shell, 71, a retiree in the town of Spring Arbor in southern Michigan, said she will get a second booster. She got her first booster in November, she said, and she is concerned about waning potency.

“I gotta go for any protection I can get,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .