Vietnam car maker VinFast selects North Carolina for EV production facility - report
March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast has chosen the U.S. state of North Carolina to build a multi-billion-dollar production facility for its new line of electric vehicles, The News & Observer reported on Tuesday.
The automaker will build a manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point, a 2,150-acre "megasite" in Moncure, according to the report.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru
