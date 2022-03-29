Vietnam car maker VinFast selects North Carolina for EV production facility - report

March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast has chosen the U.S. state of North Carolina to build a multi-billion-dollar production facility for its new line of electric vehicles, The News & Observer reported on Tuesday.

The automaker will build a manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point, a 2,150-acre "megasite" in Moncure, according to the report.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.