Economy

Vietnam car maker VinFast selects North Carolina for EV production facility - report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast has chosen the U.S. state of North Carolina to build a multi-billion-dollar production facility for its new line of electric vehicles, The News & Observer reported on Tuesday.

The automaker will build a manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point, a 2,150-acre "megasite" in Moncure, according to the report.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

