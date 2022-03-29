Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

After more than two years of a socially isolating pandemic, the idea of flirting can seem daunting. Luckily, NPR's Life Kit has a refresher. Let's say you're out at a bar or a barbecue, wherever, and you see someone who looks interesting or, you know, kind of cute, someone you might want to say hi to. But what do you do? Maybe you're a little excited or nervous. For a lot of people, flirting is awkward, and it's probably worse after COVID isolation. Thankfully, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently offered a back-to-basics refresher course. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong.
Comments / 0