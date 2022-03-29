ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

By Public Editor
NPR
 1 day ago

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "BLANK SPACE") Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now gets an honorary degree. New York University will write her name in the...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift on why she chose Dylan O’Brien for her ‘All Too Well’ short film

Taylor Swift has spoken out about her choice to cast Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien in her short film for ‘All Too Well’, saying he was her first choice for the role. In an interview with for Bustle, Swift shared her thoughts on the actor and why she cast him as a manipulative ex-boyfriend to Sadie Sink in All Too Well: The Short Film.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Dylan O’Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O’Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a “wonderful” film director. The ‘Maze Runner’ actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ project last year and he was very impressed with the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s vision for the project and her “instincts” as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Taylor Swift to deliver commencement address for NYU in May

NEW YORK -- New York University announced Monday that pop superstar Taylor Swift will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2022. The university said Swift will speak to graduates at Yankee Stadium, after being presented with an honorary doctorate in fine arts. The ceremony will be held on May 18. It marks a return to in-person graduation ceremonies for NYU, for the first time since the pandemic began. The event will also honor the classes of 2021 and 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Steve Inskeep
KHQ Right Now

Taylor Swift is releasing new song Carolina for

Taylor Swift is releasing new music. The 32-year-old singer/songwriter announced on Tuesday (22.03.22) that she is releasing a new song called ‘Carolina.’. Taylor wrote the track “alone” and produced it alongside long-time friend and music collaborator Aaron Dessner. The pair co-produced Taylor’s critically acclaimed eighth and ninth studio albums, ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore'.
MUSIC
WATE

Taylor Swift teases new song in movie trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Taylor Swift wrote a new song for an upcoming movie produced by Reese Witherspoon. On Tuesday, famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift teased a new song on the trailer of the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The film is based on the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Has A 2022 Graduation Collection With The Cutest Merch

It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age. Graduation is almost here, and if you’re feeling (20)22, Taylor Swift and her cat, Meredith, are getting in on the celebration. The singer has a 2022 graduation collection on her website with hoodies, tote bags, journals, and more. Here are the cutest items to shop from Taylor Swift’s “Feeling 2022” graduation collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Honorary Doctorate#Nyu#New York University#Taylor Swift Song#Npr
Mic

Quinta Brunson has revived the sitcom — and she's just getting started

Abbott Elementary is a show about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school struggling to provide for their students. In almost every way, the odds are stacked against them. Budget shortfalls loom, the teachers struggle with authority over the students, the electrical wiring is liable to plunge the building into darkness, and the little money the school has is wasted by the principal, an aspiring influencer. And yet, the educators overcome these roadblocks to create a healthy — if very funny — education for their students.
EDUCATION
NPR

Smith's slap at the Oscars wasn't protecting anyone, culture critic writes

Many of us are still talking and tweeting about it - the slap at the Oscars. Will Smith lashed out after presenter Chris Rock told a joke about Will Smith's wife and her hair. But her shaved head isn't a fashion statement; she has a medical condition called alopecia, which causes hair loss. The day after the slap, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned it, and Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram, saying he was out of line and wrong. Soraya Nadia McDonald is the senior culture critic for Andscape, formerly known as The Undefeated. Soraya, I mentioned that Will Smith has now apologized to Chris Rock, but when he won the best actor Oscar, he gave a tearful speech. You have written that you don't buy it. So what struck you as off about it?
CELEBRITIES
NPR

'Hot hand' exists and it is a robust phenomenon, researchers say

OK, basketball fans who are busily watching the NCAA tournament around this time know the concept of the hot hand. Yeah, it's when a player scores... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: LeBron - a healthy three. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: It's down. MARTINEZ: ...And scores... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
MUSIC
NPR

Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

The multi-platinum rock band Foo Fighters has canceled all of its upcoming tour dates after the death of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins. "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a brief statement sent to NPR on Tuesday.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
NPR

House music is alive and well in South Africa

If you travel to South Africa, you will hear house music, and you'll hear different versions of it in every corner of the country like amapiano, it's the latest subgenre to take over the country. From Johannesburg, NPR's Eyder Peralta explores why house music is so beloved. (SOUNDBITE OF KABZA...
MUSIC
NPR

Encore: The key to flirting

After more than two years of a socially isolating pandemic, the idea of flirting can seem daunting. Luckily, NPR's Life Kit has a refresher. Let's say you're out at a bar or a barbecue, wherever, and you see someone who looks interesting or, you know, kind of cute, someone you might want to say hi to. But what do you do? Maybe you're a little excited or nervous. For a lot of people, flirting is awkward, and it's probably worse after COVID isolation. Thankfully, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently offered a back-to-basics refresher course. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The problem with the book category: Asian fantasy

Fantasy novels can be great at transporting readers to new and magical lands, but historically, they've been less than great at reflecting diversity in the real world. In recent years, something known as Asian fantasy has grown in popularity, but in this encore presentation, reporter Kalyani Saxena wonders if that's really the best term for this subgenre.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy