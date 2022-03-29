ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Soccer club Staines Town shuts down, accuses ownership of funding modern slavery

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Staines Town FC, an English soccer club that plays in Isthmian League Southern Central, said on Tuesday they are suspending all soccer-related activity immediately after several allegations against Downing LLP, including failure to comply with Russia legislation sanctions and breaching of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

The club stated the reason for the shutdown was to have the proper authorities investigate to prove "beyond reasonable doubt" that Downing is not funding modern slavery.

"In the first instance, STFC has an obligation under The Modern Slavery Act 2015 to ensure that our business and supply chains are free from human trafficking and slavery."

Downing LLP, an investment organization, denied the "wild" allegations in their own statement, claiming it was an attempt by STFC owner Joe Dixon "to deflect attention from his mismanagement of STFC over a number of years and this has left the club in a parlous financial position."

Among the other allegations against against Downing LLP include "environmental crimes, price fixing, deforestation, forced evictions, human rights abuses, child labour, slavery, gender discrimination and murder," according to the statement.

The club says it is boycotting Wheatsheaf Park stadium and vowed “not go back to Wheatsheaf Park and play beneath the bloodied shadow of the profits of slavery, child abuse and all else.”

Staines, a non-league club, also accused Downing of funding a Swiss Bank that has been found guilty in a United States Federal Court of conspiring to launder over $36 million in bribes to FIFA officials and executives of other football leagues.

“As a result of the clubs downward spiral, we have suffered defamation, ridicule, threats and abuse, much of which we have had to accept in the knowledge that the general public were not aware of the appalling depths to which Downing LLP operations have seemingly sunk to via its apparent funding of the most heinous, nefarious and barbaric crimes within our society,” the team said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Soccer club Staines Town shuts down, accuses ownership of funding modern slavery

Comments / 0

USA TODAY
USA TODAY

427K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
Sportico

Three Groups Race to Launch the Brazilian Breakaway League

Click here to read the full article. Brazil’s top-tier soccer clubs are closer than ever to forming a new breakaway superleague, with three investor groups in discussions with clubs to form the league as early as 2023. The majority of clubs in the first division are on board and, for the first time, have the backing of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) to replace the current national league, the Campeonato Brasileirão. The urgency to form the new league has partly arisen in response to the huge debts most clubs accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic and partly because current broadcasting rights deals...
SOCCER
The Independent

IPL founder wins court fight with venture capitalist over claims of deceit

A businessman, who founded the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition, has won a High Court fight in London after being accused of “deceit” by a venture capitalist.Lalit Modi was sued by former model, Gurpreet Gill Maag, and Quantum Care, a company she runs.Mrs Maag wanted damages, after investing about £750,000 in a cancer care company called Ion Care, which Mr Modi was behind.But a judge, who heard evidence at a recent High Court trial, on Wednesday declined to find that Mr Modi had made “actionable misrepresentations”.Judge Murray Rosen said Quantum had taken on a “heavy burden in seeking to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#United States#Modern Slavery#English Soccer#Downing Llp#Stfc#Downing Of#Swiss Bank
Daily Mail

Grant Shapps vows new law to BAN P&O Ferries from British ports if crew are not paid minimum wage... but admits it will take time as he repeats call for chief executive to be barred from running company

Grant Shapps today vowed a new law to ban P&O Ferries from British ports if crew are not paid minimum wage. The Transport Secretary told the Commons he wanted to impose the tough rules 'as quickly as possible' amid the bitter row over the firm's mass sackings. But Mr Shapps...
INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

427K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy