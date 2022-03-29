ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks chef Michael O’Halloran wins ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

By Samantha Bambino, The Times
lowerbuckstimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, Philadelphia’s Michael O’Halloran was an all-around good kid. Therefore, when he experienced a “brief two-week period of juvenile delinquency,” his father wasted no time in nipping it in the bud by sending him to work as a dishwasher at a local restaurant as...

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 0

