With only three weeks left, representatives are working diligently handling remaining bills intended to be discussed during the 2022 session. More than 120 Senate bills were debated in by the members of the House of Representative last week. Any Senate bills that did not make it off the calendar died. The deadline to discuss Senate appropriations and revenue bills will occur this week with a March 15 deadline.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO