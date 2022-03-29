ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York AG asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI9z4_0etHTKKW00
Trump Legal Troubles FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. New York's attorney general is asking a state appeals court to uphold a lower court ruling requiring Trump to answer questions under oath after a civil investigation into his business practices uncovered evidence that he may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on financial statements for more than a decade.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York's attorney general is asking a state appeals court to uphold a lower court ruling requiring former President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath after a civil investigation into his business practices uncovered evidence that he may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on financial statements for more than a decade.

In papers filed late Monday, Attorney General Letitia James' office said it has every right to question Trump, who is appealing the lower court ruling, as it seeks to determine whether the misrepresented values shown to lenders, taxing authorities and other business interests constituted fraud and, if so, who committed that fraud.

James is also seeking to uphold a ruling forcing Trump's two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify. Both of them have been executives at their father's company, the Trump Organization.

“The evidence collected to date suggests that financial statements, tax submissions, loan guarantees, and other documents contain material misstatements and omissions,” James’ office said in court papers. “These misrepresentations appear to have been aimed at portraying Mr. Trump’s net worth and liquidity as higher than the true facts warranted, to secure economic benefits to which Mr. Trump might not otherwise have been entitled.”

Trump's lawyers argued in appeal papers filed March 21 that the lower court judge, Arthur Engoron, failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns about James' investigation.

In its response, James' office rejected the Trumps' arguments that the attorney general, a Democrat, had a political vendetta against Trump, a Republican, or that requiring the Trumps to testify under oath would violate their constitutional rights because their answers could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

While upholding the subpoenas would require the Trumps to sit for questioning, they can't be forced to provide information that could be used against them in a future criminal case, James' office said, and are free to exercise their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination — as another Trump son, Eric Trump, did more than 500 times during a 2020 deposition in the civil investigation.

Lawyers for the Trumps want the appellate division of the state's trial court to overturn Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James' subpoenas seeking their testimony. The Trumps and James' office have agreed to pause enforcement of the subpoenas during the appeals process. Court papers indicate the appellate court will likely hear arguments in May or June.

On Monday, in a related matter, Engoron ordered weekly progress reports from an digital forensics company that the Trump Organization hired to provide evidence to James’ office, which had raised concerns that the process was playing out slower than expected. The company must turn over all requested evidence by April 22, the judge said.

__

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Ohio AG wins court order to enforce federal immigration law

(The Center Square) – Immigrants convicted of dangerous felonies and have lost their last appeal to remain in the U.S. face the stronger possibility of deportation after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won an injunction that forces the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce the law. Yost, along...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Ap#The Trump Organization
bloomberglaw.com

Maxwell Judge Nathan Confirmed to New York-Based Appeals Court

Alison Nathan confirmed following long day of hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Alison Nathan, the judge overseeing the sex-trafficking case of Ghislaine Maxwell, was confirmed late Wednesday to the New York-based federal appeals court. The Senate confirmed Nathan, 49 to 47, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Austin

AG Paxton asks TX Supreme Court to let investigations into transgender families continue

*Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length*. "Attorney General Ken Paxton asks Texas Supreme Court to let investigations into transgender families continue" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
78K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy