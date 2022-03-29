ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Bird Flu Found in Stearns County Commercial Turkey Farm

By Lee Voss
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Stearns County has its first case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of turkeys. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the bird flu at...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Deceased mule deer discovered in Sibley County

A deceased mule deer was discovered in Sibley County last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces has confirmed. The deer was found on March 11 near Gibbon. Wildlife officials determined the animal was a yearling male. The DNR believes the mule deer was hit by a car and eventually...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
WISN

Bird flu detected at Jefferson County chicken farm

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — The bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial chicken operation in Jefferson County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday. (Video above from 2015: Egg prices jump because of bird flu) Samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. State...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Panhandle Post

Bird flu found in Nebraska, 570,000 chickens to be killed

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say 570,000 broiler chickens will be slaughtered after bird flu was confirmed in the flock. The Nebraska Agriculture Department said Tuesday avian influenza had been confirmed at a commercial operation in Butler County. After this latest announcement, more than 13 million chickens...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Turkey#Avian Influenza#Lac Qui Parle#Kandiyohi Counties
106.9 KROC

A Man Literally Walks Over A 94-Foot High Steel Arch Bridge In Minnesota

Drivers and pedestrians go over bridges all the time. However, one man in Minnesota took it to new heights and literally walked over the 94-foot high steel arches. The incident took place on St. Patty's day and the Southeast Metro Fire News shared the picture to their Facebook page. The bridge is on U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, MN over the Mississippi River.
HASTINGS, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ABC7 Chicago

Huge ice shoves from Wisconsin lake cause damage to homes

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- It may be almost April but up in east Wisconsin, they are still seeing intense winter conditions. Take a look at this: Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago pushed onto the shore and caused damage to homes. You can see the 16 to 18 inch shoves...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy