Sedro-woolley, WA

Monday's Prep Roundup: Sedro-Woolley falls in baseball, victorious in softball

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
Sedro-Woolley's Colton Schut swings at a pitch during a game against Bellingham on Monday in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley lost, 6-3.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley baseball team dropped a 6-3 decision to Bellingham in a Northwest Conference game on Monday.

The Cubs are 2-1 in conference and 2-3 overall.

SOFTBALL

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,

Lynden Lions 6

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sami Stark enjoyed a big day at the plate as Sedro-Woolley improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-1 overall.

Stark reached base in all four of her plate appearances. She singled three times, scored three runs and knocked in a run.

Mabel Gahan was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, and Kiah Trammell was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Winning pitcher Alyssa Mercer fanned three in going the distance for the Cubs, who were errorless after committing two errors in the first inning.

Mariner Marauders 14,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1

EVERETT — The Bulldogs dropped to 3-3 with the nonleague loss.

“They have a real good pitcher who throws hard and hits her spots,” Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said. “We just couldn't get anything going.”

Sydney Snyder homered for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,

Ferndale Golden Eagles 2

FERNDALE — Burlington-Edison took three of the four singles matches en route to the Northwest Conference victory.

Singles winners included No. 1 GiGi Searle 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Claire Campbell 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; and No. 3 Fidelia Cosgrove 6-2, 6-3.

“Gigi is playing amazing tennis,” Tigers coach Joel Wasson said. “You can see all the things she's been working on … So proud of her for working so hard.”

Campbell rallied after dropping the first set and trailing 7-4 in the final-set tiebreaker.

“So exciting to see Claire grow her game by pushing herself to fight back from a 4-6 first set,” Wasson said. “The third set was an epic back and forth battle. Claire showed great determination and mental toughness.”

Double winners included No. 2 Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf 6-1, 6-0, and No. 3 Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes 6-2 6-0.

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
