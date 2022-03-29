ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kayla Cottingham '20MS Gives Cosmic Horror a Modern, Inclusive Twist

simmons.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich was your first calling, writing or librarianship?. Being a writer was my first passion, but every author needs a day job! It was sort of a guessing game to see what I wanted that day job to be. I tried a few things and found that working in publishing wasn't...

www.simmons.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Five Books in Which Romance Sneaks Up on You

Good love stories are irresistible: They appear in almost every genre and culture, and are the subject of centuries of lore. Love in Color, the British Nigerian writer Bolu Babalola’s collection retelling myths from around the world, demonstrated just this last year. These stories persist because they carry healing and hope. Everyone can use the vicarious drama and swooping emotion a truly great romance brings, especially in these dark days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NOLA.com

Survival thriller ‘Infinite Storm’ is a worthwhile journey

There are some movies that invite you to lean in, to engage with the story, to try to find any subtle hints offered by the filmmaker and “solve” the film’s little mysteries before it reveals them. “Infinite Storm” isn’t that kind of movie. Rather, it’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Entertainment
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Stamford Advocate

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Review: A Richly Ambiguous, Autumnal Irish Horror Balances Mental Illness and Mythological Unknowns

The so-called “elevated” horror genre has lately been overrun with stories in which supernatural creepings function as a metaphor for psychological trauma and dysfunction. At first through-the-fingers glance, “You Are Not My Mother” appears to be following suit, centering as it does on an isolated teenage girl haunted by the unpredictable rhythms of her mother’s debilitating mental illness. But this pervasively eerie, emotionally acute debut from Irish writer-director Kate Dolan doesn’t trade in neat symbolism or pat explanations: Steeped in local folklore, it lets mythic and mind-based terrors exist side by side, allowing the viewer to interpret and believe what they will. This leeway comes at no cost, however, to its effective atmospherics, which sink into the bones like an unexpected twilight chill.
MOVIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#School Library
Vice

The Backrooms: How a Creepy Office Photo Became an Internet Bogeyman

Every now and then a photo pops up online that creeps out the internet. Slender Man had his day in 2009, his lanky limbs grabbing our attention from the back of a photoshopped image, sparking memes, movies and attempted murder. A decade on, a new horror is haunting the current gen, but this time it’s not a person: It’s a place.
PHOTOGRAPHY
E! News

The Love Boat Is Getting a Modern Day Dating Twist

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. All aboard! The Love Boat is hitting the high seas again, but with a modern new twist. On Tuesday, March 22, CBS announced that they were updating the classic ‘70s show by transforming it into a dating show. Yes, you read that correctly. Called The Real Love Boat, the show will "brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love," according to the network.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘The novel can’t just leave the war out’: Ali Smith on fiction in times of crisis

“After great pain, a formal feeling comes.” Last week I went to a reading by Claudia Durastanti from her shapeshifting memoir/novel/essay, Strangers I Know. She pointed out the notion of changing form in this quote from Emily Dickinson, her book’s epigraph, and listening to her I wondered what this time of massive shift and change, via Brexit, the spread of Trumpian demagoguery, Covid, and now Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, will ask of us when it comes to literary transfiguration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 3/18

There are so many things that can transport us to another place and time. A few months back Tone Loc’s Funky Cold Medina came on the radio and all of a sudden, I was back in college. Maybe it is a smell or words you read or hear spoken that transport you. It could be something you see or taste that brings a memory back to mind.
FOOD & DRINKS
aiptcomics

‘Hellcop Vol. 1: Welcome To Hell’ proves that sometimes, going to hell can be a good thing

The comic book space is filled with copy-and-paste IPs, often proving tricky to create something wholly original. It’s often said every idea has been done; you can either make it better or different. Thankfully, Hellcop succeeds on both fronts. Writer and Illustrator Brian Haberlin introduces readers to a world that can best be described as a neo-noir mystery that pulls elements from science fiction and fantasy. As odd as that sounds, Haberlin manages to pull the disparate parts together to form a unique new story with a fresh new take on the myriad genres the book takes its inspiration from. Hellcop isn’t without its flaws; the story can be predictable at times, treading lightly into trope territory, but the fleshed-out universe, likable characters, and beautiful artwork make Hellcop a must-read title for fans looking for something inventive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PC Gamer

Tunic review

What is it? An isometric Zelda-like with a foxy hero. Reviewed on Intel Core i7-11700K, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM. On the surface, Tunic's delightful art style and charming tone bear a striking resemblance to The Legend of Zelda series. But below its cheerily disarming exterior lies a game intent on testing your resolve. Tunic's seemingly warm and welcoming world is teeming with enemies who are all too willing to knock the stuffing out of you. Prepare to die. A lot.
VIDEO GAMES
The Tyler Loop

How T.J. Rankin said goodbye to his ghosts

So, everyone has a place, right? It’s that special kind of place that’s just yours — not home or work. You can have one or several — it doesn’t matter, just as long as it matters to you. The Foundry is one of my places. It’s a coffee shop just a couple of blocks from where we’re filming today.
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE
The Guardian

In brief: At the Table; The Joy of Science; Listening Still – reviews

When Linda and Gerry Maguire announce their separation after decades of marriage, their thirtysomething children find the news difficult to digest. Nicole is a successful commercial director for a technology company but also a functioning alcoholic. Her brother, Jamie, is having second thoughts about his impending marriage and becomes obsessive about diet and exercise. Filled with razor-sharp dialogue and psychological acuity, At the Table is an astute debut novel about dysfunctional family life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reason.com

Everything Everywhere All at Once

There's so much going on in Everything Everywhere All at Once—and it goes on so relentlessly, and for so long—that after a while a kookiness overload begins to weigh it down. Once you've absorbed the wild fanny-pack smackdown, the marauding bagel, and the sight of a monstrous Jamie Lee Curtis tearing down a door, you may be a little too tuckered to maintain excitement for the movie's other oddities—the puppy-flinging, the butt-plugging, the floppy hot-dog-fingered hands. The uproar feels endless.
MOVIES
Distractify

A Breakdown of All Six Classes in 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands'

The Borderlands spinoff title Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has finally hit consoles, letting fans of the franchise (and newcomers) follow their favorite 13-year-old explosives fanatic on her own adventure. When you start the game, you get to build a character that you'll customize as you go based on your own playstyle...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy