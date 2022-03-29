ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

‘Scary as Hell.' Security Guard's Body Found in Malibu Parking Lot

By Heather Navarro
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA security guard was discovered dead in a Malibu parking lot Tuesday morning, authorities said. His body was discovered in a pool of blood in a parking lot in the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway at 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. At 7 a.m.,...

www.nbclosangeles.com

CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC12

Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

T.O. attempted rape suspect turns self in: VCSO

A 26-year-old transient from Los Angeles turned himself in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to rape a woman in the Janss Marketplace parking structure early Friday morning, authorities said. At about 4:25 a.m., Alexis Armando Cruz first asked a 67-year-old woman for money, and when the Thousand Oaks resident told him […]
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
11Alive

Woman's body found in Westside Atlanta woods

ATLANTA — UPDATE: After Atlanta Fire Rescue initially identified the body as that of a man, Atlanta Police said later it was a woman's body. Police said the early indication is she was ejected from the car wreck found nearby, and police believe her death was caused by a single car accident.
ATLANTA, GA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA

