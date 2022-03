Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri appointed a new representative for the city's Fifth Ward on Friday afternoon. Venice Ervin will fill the seat vacated by Delvin Moody, who officially resigned from the post earlier this week. Ervon, who has a wife and two children, has been heavily involved in the Utica community including work as a Youth Program Director for JCTOD Outreach, a Program Director for Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency and currently as a Gun Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Workforce Investment Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties, noted a press release from Palmieri's office.

UTICA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO