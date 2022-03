Brookhaven will host another public meeting regarding safety improvements along Dresden Drive. The open house will take place April 14 from 7-8:30 p.m at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The meeting will take place on the third floor in the Council Chambers. The Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study […] The post Brookhaven to hold Dresden Drive open house  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO