Dierks Bentley Completes 100 Mile Bike Race: ‘Epic Long Day’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country star Dierks Bentley says a “bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” and that will no doubt be the desired effect when the singer brings his “Beers On Me” tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion in July. Unfortunately, “Beers On Me” is not an indication that the entire audience’s drinks will be comped, as the name suggests, but it is Bentley’s single from last summer, which you can listen to here: To be fair, there is a VIP package that includes two beers in addition to a ticket, early entry and a private pre-show performance. An owner of 17 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country chart, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, including one for another ode to imbibing, “Drunk On a Plane.” Bentley is scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO