Exmouth cafe and pubs' rent rise for outdoor space
By Long Reads
BBC
2 days ago
Pub and cafe owners at a coastal resort say rental costs for outdoor seating space is set to increase from £100 to several thousand pounds for some. One business in Exmouth, Devon, said the rise in cost to rent a patch of land from East Devon District Council was...
The average room rent in London is now higher than before the pandemic, according to the latest figures from SpareRoom. As of March 2022, the monthly average in the capital is £796. That's a rise of 13% on this time last year, when it was £703. The only...
(BPT) - Over the last few years, you've likely spent more time at home than ever before. As a result, you're more conscious of how you use your space and how design can impact your comfort and ease. To give you a bit more variety beyond your home's walls, consider redesigning your outdoor spaces to create a haven for recreation and relaxation. Best of all, outdoor spaces add value to your home if you plan to sell.
Are you looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like the Irish do, but with nary an authentic Irish pub in sight? Check into the PaddyWagon Inflatable Pub for an Irish experience that's completely whimsical. The pub is exactly what it sounds like, a blow-up structure that can hold up to...
Plans have been put forward for a 196-bed student accommodation block to replace a disused business unit. If approved, the six-storey building would go up on an industrial estate on Burnsall Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry. It would replace an office block formerly occupied by Rhino Interiors, which has been "essentially...
A peregrine falcon nesting at a town hall has laid its second egg in three days. The bird of prey is in residence in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, with its life documented by cameras set up around the nest. Her first egg was laid on Friday and the second at about...
Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman said her rent is going up almost 50 percent from when she moved in. Kelsey Christ told News4Jax that she has lived there at the Luxor Club on the southside for three years. “When we moved in our rent was $1,450,” Christ said....
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring is officially here and that means it’s time to get your home ready to enjoy warmer weather and everything that comes with it. Easton Outdoors, Micah Miller, joined us on HRS with the importance of “spring cleaning” your outdoor space. Easton...
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to create a rentable commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs to use. Despite still being in the early planning stages, Bangor's economic development officer Stephen Bolduc said the large kitchen space will be helpful for food truck owners, ghost kitchen cooks, or anyone in need of a larger space for mass production of their goods.
A 16th-century Scottish castle has been named the 'hottest property' in the independent UK and Ireland accommodation sector. Kilmartin Castle, in Scotland's rural Argyll, was handed the accolade last night at a virtual ceremony for the 2022 Eviivo Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of independent accommodation'. Each award winner was announced...
An 84-year-old grandma has been left embarrassed and confused after her Woolworths delivery was dumped 200m from her home, in the pouring rain. By the time it was found it looked like it had been run over by a car, cans and bottles were flattened, chips crumpled and the bread was soggy.
A newborn goat is receiving urgent care after she was found abandoned in an industrial estate in Essex. Workers at the Eastways industrial estate in Witham discovered the kid on 16 March after earlier spotting a stray adult roaming behind units. The animal was collected by the RSPCA and taken...
Adjustable smart lights are a simple and convenient way to change the atmosphere of any room in your house, but why stop at just the inside? Govee makes a great selection of outdoor smart lights that can help transform your backyard or patio too, and today only at Amazon, you can find select sets on sale for up to 30% off. These deals are only available for today, so be sure to get your order in before the prices go back up.
A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist. The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire. He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the...
We're giving our readers the chance to win an exclusive VIP ticket experience to Pub in the Park 2022. With nine locations spread across the country and guests including Tom Kerridge, James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and Andi Oliver the event is sure to excite any well-versed foodie!. The brainchild...
(WFSB) - Spring has sprung and there are plenty of things to do this weekend to get out and enjoy some family fun. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts can earn an exclusive Space Day patch. Included with General Admission. Sunday, March 27th. Start: Mystic Seaport. Kicks off at 1:00pm. Mystic...
A disused cafe could be given new life by being turned into a micropub. That's according to a planning application lodged with Telford and Wrekin Council for 2, Market Square, Wellington, which is a listed building in the conservation area. "The development will focus on the sale of high quality...
People in Herefordshire have spent more than £845,000 using cards aimed at encouraging local shopping. The county council offered households a free Shop Local card, giving each one £25 to spend in stores in the area. Nearly 60,000 out of 90,000 eligible households applied for the scheme which...
Click here to read the full article. Eastman said this is a key step in its plan to invest up to $1 billion to build the largest material-to-material molecular recycling plant.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalFashion for Good Selects 8 for 2022 Global Innovation ProgramStudy Shows Naia Fibers Disintegrate, Biodegrade in Ocean Within MonthsClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
On 1 April new rules restricting the use of red diesel come into force. What will it mean for companies who said the changes would cost them thousands of pounds?. Rebated diesel, known as red diesel, is just like standard or white diesel but is dyed red to make it easily identifiable because it is taxed at a much lower rate. It's mostly illegal to use it on public roads.
Comments / 0