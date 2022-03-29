ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Shelby Answers Nationwide Crisis!

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Numerous hospitals AND trauma centers all around the country report they're in dire need of blood donations. In fact, our American Red Cross has called a...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
K96 FM
K96 FM

405

Followers

1K+

Posts

63K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Health
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults overdosing on drugs for common mental health issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall—medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders—have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donations#Civic Center#American Red Cross#The Red Cross
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJLA

Doctors warn of behavioral health crisis in emergency rooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Doctors in Oregon say Emergency rooms are being "overrun" with kids in crisis right now. Two of the top youth medical minds in Portland are warning of an emergency crisis for kids. "I worked in my first youth residential treatment program in 1984. I've never...
MENTAL HEALTH
KEYC

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Knowing the signs

Kidney donors summit Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation. Last month, we introduced you to Shawna Sampson who became a living organ donor when her cousin needed a kidney. Getting back on track with your sleep schedule. Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. According to...
ADVOCACY
EverydayHealth.com

Does Medical Marijuana Lead to Substance Abuse?

Several conditions that can legally be treated with medical marijuana in many U.S. states may not actually be improved by cannabis, a new study suggests. The study, published March 18 in JAMA Network Open, focused on the potential benefits and harms of giving people medical marijuana cards to legally obtain cannabis products to treat pain, insomnia, anxiety, or depression. It included 186 adults in Boston diagnosed with one of the conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Answer to Oklahoma's oral health care crisis consists of multifaceted approach

There are many different causes that have a special recognition day, week or month. Sunday is World Oral Health Day, and this year’s theme is “Be Proud of Your Mouth.” Mouth pride is being able to speak clearly and eat without pain, having the ability to smile and feel positive about your teeth’s appearance and understanding that your mouth really is the gateway to your body’s overall health and wellness system. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
K96 FM

MT Knights Of Columbus 5200 STRONG

There are over 5200 Montana Knights of Columbus members statewide, & tonight (Tuesday,) some of them will be in Cut Bank. The "Knights" will be holding a dinner meeting this evening at 7, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Cut Bank. Montana Knights of Columbus report that during the fraternal year, members & their families gave over $210,000 to a wide range of charitable, youth, community & church activities & programs.
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

All U Can Eat In Shelby

It's another chiliburger today (Friday) & it's a great day to chow down on some good hot spaghetti! The Shelby United Methodist Church will be holding a spaghetti dinner this afternoon/evening from 4, until 7. What a deal...for $5, & you can eat as much as you want. Proceeds from today's dinner will go to youth summer camp.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
405
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy